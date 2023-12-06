Arizona State vs. SMU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona State vs. SMU matchup.
Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Arizona State vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona State Moneyline
|SMU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona State (-2.5)
|142.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Arizona State (-2.5)
|142.5
|-134
|+112
Arizona State vs. SMU Betting Trends
- Arizona State is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- This season, games featuring the Sun Devils have hit the over twice.
- SMU has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
- Mustangs games have gone over the point total just once this season.
Arizona State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +35000
- Oddsmakers rate Arizona State higher (80th in the country) than the computer rankings do (84th).
- With odds of +35000, Arizona State has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
