Arizona State vs. SMU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. SMU matchup.
Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona State vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona State Moneyline
|SMU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona State (-1.5)
|141.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Arizona State (-2.5)
|142.5
|-134
|+112
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Arizona State vs. SMU Betting Trends
- Arizona State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- So far this season, two of the Sun Devils games have hit the over.
- SMU has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this year, just one of the Mustangs games has gone over the point total.
Arizona State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +35000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), Arizona State is 78th in the country. It is far below that, 84th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Arizona State winning the national championship, based on its +35000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.