The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) welcome in the SMU Mustangs (6-3) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona State vs. SMU matchup.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Arizona State vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline SMU Moneyline BetMGM Arizona State (-2.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona State (-2.5) 139.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. SMU Betting Trends

Arizona State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Sun Devils games have hit the over twice this season.

SMU has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Mustangs games have hit the over just once this season.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), Arizona State is 79th in college basketball. It is five spots below that, 84th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +35000, Arizona State has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

