Arizona State vs. SMU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:27 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) welcome in the SMU Mustangs (6-3) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona State vs. SMU matchup.
Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona State vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona State Moneyline
|SMU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona State (-2.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Arizona State (-2.5)
|139.5
|-150
|+125
Arizona State vs. SMU Betting Trends
- Arizona State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- Sun Devils games have hit the over twice this season.
- SMU has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- Mustangs games have hit the over just once this season.
Arizona State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +35000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), Arizona State is 79th in college basketball. It is five spots below that, 84th, according to computer rankings.
- With odds of +35000, Arizona State has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
