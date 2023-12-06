The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. SMU matchup in this article.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline SMU Moneyline BetMGM Arizona State (-3.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona State (-2.5) 139.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. SMU Betting Trends

Arizona State has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Sun Devils games have gone over the point total.

SMU has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Mustangs games have gone over the point total just once this year.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), Arizona State is 79th in the country. It is far below that, 88th, according to computer rankings.

Arizona State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.