Arizona State vs. SMU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. SMU matchup in this article.
Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona State vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona State Moneyline
|SMU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona State (-3.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Arizona State (-2.5)
|139.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Arizona State vs. SMU Betting Trends
- Arizona State has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Sun Devils games have gone over the point total.
- SMU has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- Mustangs games have gone over the point total just once this year.
Arizona State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +35000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), Arizona State is 79th in the country. It is far below that, 88th, according to computer rankings.
- Arizona State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.