The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Mustangs allow to opponents.

In games Arizona State shoots better than 37.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Mustangs are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Sun Devils sit at 164th.

The Sun Devils record 67.3 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 62 the Mustangs allow.

Arizona State is 5-0 when scoring more than 62 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.

The Sun Devils ceded 65 points per game last season at home, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.4).

At home, Arizona State drained 0.8 fewer threes per game (6.9) than in road games (7.7). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (30%) compared to in road games (30.6%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule