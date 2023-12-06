How to Watch Arizona State vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Arizona State Stats Insights
- The Sun Devils are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- In games Arizona State shoots better than 37.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Mustangs are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Sun Devils sit at 164th.
- The Sun Devils record 67.3 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 62 the Mustangs allow.
- Arizona State is 5-0 when scoring more than 62 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.
- The Sun Devils ceded 65 points per game last season at home, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.4).
- At home, Arizona State drained 0.8 fewer threes per game (6.9) than in road games (7.7). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (30%) compared to in road games (30.6%).
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 82-67
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 78-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|W 72-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|SMU
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|TCU
|-
|Dickies Arena
