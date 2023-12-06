The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Arizona State Stats Insights

  • The Sun Devils are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
  • In games Arizona State shoots better than 37.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Mustangs are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Sun Devils sit at 164th.
  • The Sun Devils record 67.3 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 62 the Mustangs allow.
  • Arizona State is 5-0 when scoring more than 62 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.
  • The Sun Devils ceded 65 points per game last season at home, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.4).
  • At home, Arizona State drained 0.8 fewer threes per game (6.9) than in road games (7.7). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (30%) compared to in road games (30.6%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Vanderbilt W 82-67 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/29/2023 Sam Houston W 78-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/3/2023 San Francisco W 72-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/6/2023 SMU - Desert Financial Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/16/2023 TCU - Dickies Arena

