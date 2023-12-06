The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Arizona State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Sun Devils have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.
  • In games Arizona State shoots higher than 37.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Sun Devils are the 164th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 116th.
  • The Sun Devils record 5.3 more points per game (67.3) than the Mustangs give up (62).
  • Arizona State is 5-0 when scoring more than 62 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona State posted 71.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
  • The Sun Devils allowed 65 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).
  • Arizona State averaged 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 30% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than it averaged in road games (7.7, 30.6%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Vanderbilt W 82-67 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/29/2023 Sam Houston W 78-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/3/2023 San Francisco W 72-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/6/2023 SMU - Desert Financial Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/16/2023 TCU - Dickies Arena

