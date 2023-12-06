The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona State Stats Insights

This season, the Sun Devils have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.

In games Arizona State shoots higher than 37.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Sun Devils are the 164th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 116th.

The Sun Devils record 5.3 more points per game (67.3) than the Mustangs give up (62).

Arizona State is 5-0 when scoring more than 62 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State posted 71.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.

The Sun Devils allowed 65 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).

Arizona State averaged 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 30% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than it averaged in road games (7.7, 30.6%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule