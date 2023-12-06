How to Watch Arizona State vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Arizona State Stats Insights
- This season, the Sun Devils have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.
- In games Arizona State shoots higher than 37.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Sun Devils are the 164th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 116th.
- The Sun Devils record 5.3 more points per game (67.3) than the Mustangs give up (62).
- Arizona State is 5-0 when scoring more than 62 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona State posted 71.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
- The Sun Devils allowed 65 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).
- Arizona State averaged 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 30% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than it averaged in road games (7.7, 30.6%).
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 82-67
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 78-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|W 72-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|SMU
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|TCU
|-
|Dickies Arena
