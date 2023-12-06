The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) welcome in the SMU Mustangs (6-3) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona State Stats Insights

This season, the Sun Devils have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.

Arizona State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 164th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 116th.

The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils record are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs give up (62.0).

Arizona State is 5-0 when scoring more than 62.0 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.

The Sun Devils allowed 65.0 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.4 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Arizona State fared worse at home last year, making 6.9 treys per game with a 30.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage in road games.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule