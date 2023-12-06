How to Watch Arizona State vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) welcome in the SMU Mustangs (6-3) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Arizona State Stats Insights
- This season, the Sun Devils have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.
- Arizona State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the 164th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 116th.
- The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils record are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs give up (62.0).
- Arizona State is 5-0 when scoring more than 62.0 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.
- The Sun Devils allowed 65.0 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.4 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Arizona State fared worse at home last year, making 6.9 treys per game with a 30.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage in road games.
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 82-67
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 78-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|W 72-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|SMU
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|TCU
|-
|Dickies Arena
