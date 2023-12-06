The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).

In games Arizona State shoots better than 37.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Sun Devils are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 116th.

The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils record are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs allow (62).

When Arizona State puts up more than 62 points, it is 5-0.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged away from home (69.5).

In 2022-23, the Sun Devils ceded 65 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 71.4.

When it comes to three-pointers, Arizona State performed worse in home games last season, averaging 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 30% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage in road games.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule