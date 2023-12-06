How to Watch Arizona State vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream:
Arizona State Stats Insights
- The Sun Devils make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).
- In games Arizona State shoots better than 37.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Sun Devils are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 116th.
- The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils record are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs allow (62).
- When Arizona State puts up more than 62 points, it is 5-0.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged away from home (69.5).
- In 2022-23, the Sun Devils ceded 65 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 71.4.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Arizona State performed worse in home games last season, averaging 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 30% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage in road games.
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 82-67
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 78-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|W 72-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|SMU
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|TCU
|-
|Dickies Arena
