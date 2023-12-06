How to Watch Arizona State vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Arizona State Stats Insights
- The Sun Devils are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- Arizona State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Sun Devils sit at 163rd.
- The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils record are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs allow (62).
- Arizona State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 62 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Arizona State put up 1.6 more points per game (71.1) than it did when playing on the road (69.5).
- The Sun Devils ceded 65 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (71.4).
- Arizona State drained 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 30% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than it averaged in road games (7.7, 30.6%).
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 82-67
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 78-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|W 72-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|SMU
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|TCU
|-
|Dickies Arena
