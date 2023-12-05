Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yavapai County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Yavapai County, Arizona, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bagdad High School at Desert Heights Preparatory
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Valley High School at Chino Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Chino Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camp Verde High School at Winslow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Winslow, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.