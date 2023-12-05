UConn vs. North Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UConn Huskies (7-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs on ESPN.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. North Carolina matchup in this article.
UConn vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UConn vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|North Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-5.5)
|152.5
|-250
|+195
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UConn (-5.5)
|152.5
|-255
|+205
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UConn vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- UConn has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this season.
- North Carolina is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Tar Heels' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1500
- Sportsbooks rate UConn much higher (sixth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).
- With odds of +1500, UConn has been given a 6.2% chance of winning the national championship.
North Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Based on its moneyline odds, North Carolina has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.