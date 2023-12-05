Kevin Durant, Top Suns Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - December 5
The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) match up against the Phoenix Suns (12-8) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Jusuf Nurkic of the Suns is a player to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, AZFamily
Suns' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Suns defeated the Grizzlies on Saturday, 116-109. Their top scorer was Devin Booker with 34 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|34
|10
|7
|1
|0
|3
|Kevin Durant
|27
|2
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Jusuf Nurkic
|14
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant averages 31.0 points, 6.4 boards and 5.8 assists, making 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 49.4% from 3-point range (second in league), with 2.2 triples per game.
- Nurkic averages 12.1 points, 9.2 boards and 3.9 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field.
- Booker gets the Suns 27.9 points, 5.8 boards and 8.4 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Grayson Allen's averages for the season are 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 46.5% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 2.2 triples per contest.
- The Suns get 6.3 points, 3.8 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Jordan Goodwin.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|24.4
|4.9
|7.1
|0.7
|0.5
|1.5
|Kevin Durant
|25.8
|4.5
|5.8
|0.5
|1.0
|2.2
|Jusuf Nurkic
|14.1
|9.1
|3.1
|0.7
|1.6
|0.6
|Eric Gordon
|14.3
|1.9
|2.6
|0.9
|0.6
|3.3
|Grayson Allen
|9.1
|3.0
|2.4
|0.6
|0.3
|1.3
