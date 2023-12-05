How to Watch the Suns vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) host the Phoenix Suns (12-8) in a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Crypto.com Arena on December 5, 2023. This is the third matchup between the squads this season.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
Suns vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Suns vs Lakers Additional Info
|Lakers vs Suns Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Suns Injury Report
|Lakers vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Suns Prediction
|Lakers vs Suns Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
- Phoenix has put together an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Suns are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 30th.
- The Suns score just 2.7 more points per game (116.2) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (113.5).
- Phoenix has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Suns put up 118.2 points per game, 4.1 more than away (114.1). Defensively they allow 114.9 points per game at home, 3.3 more than on the road (111.6).
- Phoenix gives up 114.9 points per game at home, and 111.6 away.
- The Suns average 1.4 fewer assists per game at home (25.3) than away (26.7).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Eric Gordon
|Questionable
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.