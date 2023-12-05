The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) host the Phoenix Suns (12-8) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The point total is 226.5 for the matchup.

Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 226.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has played 12 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 226.5 points.

Phoenix's average game total this season has been 229.4, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix is 10-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Suns have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Phoenix has a record of 2-2 when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Suns vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 10 47.6% 112.5 228.7 113.5 226.8 228.3 Suns 12 60% 116.2 228.7 113.3 226.8 226.1

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Eight of the Suns' last 10 games have hit the over.

This year, Phoenix is 4-6-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

The Suns put up only 2.7 more points per game (116.2) than the Lakers allow (113.5).

When it scores more than 113.5 points, Phoenix is 7-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Suns and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 10-10 4-2 14-6 Lakers 9-12 6-7 9-12

Suns vs. Lakers Point Insights

Suns Lakers 116.2 Points Scored (PG) 112.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 7-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 10-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 113.5 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 6-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-5 6-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-2

