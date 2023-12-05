Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinal County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Pinal County, Arizona today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Pinal County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland Prep at American Leadership Academy Anthem
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Florence, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Manuel Jr./Sr. High School at St. David High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: St. David, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
