Three games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule feature a Pac-12 team, including the matchup between the Washington State Cougars and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UT Arlington Mavericks at Colorado Buffaloes 1:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5 Pac-12 Network Washington State Cougars at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5 Summit League Network Montana State Bobcats at Washington Huskies 8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5 -

Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!