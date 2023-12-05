Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Three games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule feature a Pac-12 team, including the matchup between the Washington State Cougars and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UT Arlington Mavericks at Colorado Buffaloes
|1:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|Pac-12 Network
|Washington State Cougars at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|Summit League Network
|Montana State Bobcats at Washington Huskies
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|-
Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.