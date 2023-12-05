Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Maricopa County, Arizona today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tolleson Union High School at La Joya Community High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 5

4:00 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Ridge High School at Mesa High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 5

4:00 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Prep at American Leadership Academy Anthem

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 5

4:00 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Florence, AZ

Florence, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Bagdad High School at Desert Heights Preparatory

Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on December 5

5:00 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Pinnacle High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on December 5

6:55 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School - Mesa at Horizon High School

Game Time: 6:57 PM AZT on December 5

6:57 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Millennium High School at Desert Edge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5

7:00 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear, AZ Conference: Desert West

Desert West How to Stream: Watch Here

Dobson High School at Tucson High Magnet School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5

7:00 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Salome High School at North Phoenix Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Casteel High School at Canyon View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5

7:00 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Waddell, AZ

Waddell, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Gilbert High School at Campo Verde High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5

7:00 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Carl Hayden Community High School at Buckeye Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5

7:00 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Basha High School at Mountain Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5

7:00 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Saguaro High School at American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5

7:00 PM MT on December 5 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Corona del Sol High School at Red Mountain High School