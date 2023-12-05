Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Maricopa County, Arizona today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tolleson Union High School at La Joya Community High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Ridge High School at Mesa High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Prep at American Leadership Academy Anthem
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Florence, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bagdad High School at Desert Heights Preparatory
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Pinnacle High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School - Mesa at Horizon High School
- Game Time: 6:57 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millennium High School at Desert Edge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- Conference: Desert West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dobson High School at Tucson High Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salome High School at North Phoenix Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Casteel High School at Canyon View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Waddell, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gilbert High School at Campo Verde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carl Hayden Community High School at Buckeye Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basha High School at Mountain Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saguaro High School at American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corona del Sol High School at Red Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
