The Phoenix Suns, Jusuf Nurkic included, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Nurkic, in his last showing, had 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals in a 116-109 win over the Grizzlies.

In this article, we dig into Nurkic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.1 14.1 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.1 Assists 2.5 3.9 3.1 PRA -- 25.2 26.3 PR -- 21.3 23.2



Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Lakers

Nurkic is responsible for attempting 11.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.5 per game.

Nurkic's opponents, the Lakers, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 103.0 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 11th in possessions per game with 101.8.

Giving up 113.5 points per game, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 45.0 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have conceded 26.8 per contest, 20th in the league.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 33 14 9 7 2 0 1 10/26/2023 28 4 9 3 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.