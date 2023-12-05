A pair of hot teams square off when the San Diego State Aztecs (7-1) visit the Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Aztecs are 3.5-point favorites and put their six-game win streak on the line against the Antelopes, winners of three straight. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -3.5 145.5

Antelopes Betting Records & Stats

Grand Canyon has played three games this season that have gone over 145.5 combined points scored.

Grand Canyon's games this year have had a 148.6-point total on average, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Grand Canyon has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Grand Canyon has yet to play a game this season where it is named as the underdog.

The Antelopes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +140 moneyline set for this game.

Grand Canyon has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 1 16.7% 78.1 158.4 67.3 135.6 139.5 Grand Canyon 3 60% 80.3 158.4 68.3 135.6 146.1

Additional Grand Canyon Insights & Trends

The Antelopes put up 13.0 more points per game (80.3) than the Aztecs give up to opponents (67.3).

Grand Canyon is 3-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 67.3 points.

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 2-4-0 1-3 4-2-0 Grand Canyon 3-2-0 0-0 2-3-0

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego State Grand Canyon 15-1 Home Record 14-4 8-2 Away Record 5-5 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

