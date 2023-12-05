Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) meet the San Diego State Aztecs (4-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.
Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 5.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Tyon Grant-Foster: 21.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Collin Moore: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- McGlothan: 8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Duke Brennan: 7.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Grand Canyon Rank
|Grand Canyon AVG
|San Diego State AVG
|San Diego State Rank
|93rd
|75.2
|Points Scored
|71.2
|186th
|94th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|63.5
|27th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|35th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
