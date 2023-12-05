Tuesday's contest between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1) and San Diego State Aztecs (7-1) squaring off at Grand Canyon University Arena has a projected final score of 76-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Grand Canyon, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 75, San Diego State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-0.4)

Grand Canyon (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Grand Canyon has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to San Diego State, who is 2-4-0 ATS. A total of two out of the Antelopes' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Aztecs' games have gone over.

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes' +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.3 points per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per contest (121st in college basketball).

Grand Canyon is 90th in college basketball at 35.4 rebounds per game. That's 10.0 more than the 25.4 its opponents average.

Grand Canyon knocks down 5.7 three-pointers per game (311th in college basketball) at a 31.5% rate (241st in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

The Antelopes rank 80th in college basketball with 100.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 81st in college basketball defensively with 85.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Grand Canyon has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (277th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.1 (73rd in college basketball).

