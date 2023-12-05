A pair of streaking squads meet when the San Diego State Aztecs (7-1) visit the Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Aztecs are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Antelopes, who have won three in a row.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the San Diego State vs. Grand Canyon matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Grand Canyon Moneyline BetMGM San Diego State (-2.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Diego State (-2.5) 143.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Grand Canyon has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.

San Diego State has won two games against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Aztecs' six games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.