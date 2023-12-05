Eric Gordon and his Phoenix Suns teammates will match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 119-111 loss to the Nuggets, Gordon tallied 16 points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Gordon, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eric Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.7 15.6 Rebounds -- 2.1 2.0 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.8 PRA -- 19.7 20.4 PR -- 16.8 17.6 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Gordon's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eric Gordon Insights vs. the Lakers

Gordon has taken 11.9 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 12.4% and 12.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 21.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

Gordon's Suns average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 103 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have given up 113.5 points per game, which is 18th-best in the league.

The Lakers concede 45 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers give up 26.8 assists per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are ranked 26th in the NBA, conceding 13.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Eric Gordon vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 28 13 2 2 3 0 3 10/26/2023 30 15 2 0 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.