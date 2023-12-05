Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Booker, in his most recent game, had 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a 116-109 win over the Grizzlies.

With prop bets in place for Booker, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 28.5 27.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.8 Assists 7.5 8.4 PRA -- 42.1 PR -- 33.7 3PM 2.5 2.1



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Lakers

Booker is responsible for attempting 12.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Booker's Suns average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are 18th in the NBA, conceding 113.5 points per game.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 45 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have given up 26.8 per contest, 20th in the league.

The Lakers are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Devin Booker vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 41 33 6 5 1 0 0 11/22/2022 35 25 4 5 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.