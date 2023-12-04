Sean Durzi will be on the ice when the Arizona Coyotes and Washington Capitals face off at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Durzi's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Durzi vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Durzi Season Stats Insights

Durzi's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:30 per game on the ice, is +9.

In five of 23 games this season, Durzi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Durzi has a point in nine games this season (out of 23), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 23 games this year, Durzi has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Durzi goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Durzi has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Durzi Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 23 Games 2 12 Points 1 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.