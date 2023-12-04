Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Pima County, Arizona? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rio Rico High School at Palo Verde High School

Game Time: 3:50 PM AZT on December 4

3:50 PM AZT on December 4 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Tucson High Magnet School at Salpointe Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 4

7:00 PM AZT on December 4 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Williams Field High School at Cienega High School