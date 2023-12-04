When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Washington Capitals on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, will Milos Kelemen light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Milos Kelemen score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Kelemen stats and insights

Kelemen is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Kelemen has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

