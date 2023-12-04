Should you wager on Michael Kesselring to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Washington Capitals face off on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Michael Kesselring score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Kesselring stats and insights

Kesselring is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Kesselring has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

