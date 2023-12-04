Matias Maccelli and the Arizona Coyotes will face the Washington Capitals at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, at Mullett Arena. Does a wager on Maccelli intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matias Maccelli vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

Maccelli's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:47 per game on the ice, is +7.

In four of 23 games this season, Maccelli has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 15 of 23 games this year, Maccelli has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Maccelli has an assist in 11 of 23 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Maccelli has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Maccelli has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 23 Games 2 17 Points 0 4 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.