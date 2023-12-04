The Arizona Coyotes, Logan Cooley among them, face the Washington Capitals on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Prop bets for Cooley are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Logan Cooley vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Cooley Season Stats Insights

Cooley has averaged 16:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

In two of 23 games this year, Cooley has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Cooley has recorded a point in a game 10 times this season over 23 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Cooley has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 23 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Cooley hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cooley going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Cooley Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

