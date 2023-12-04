Domantas Sabonis and Brandon Ingram are two players to watch when the Sacramento Kings (11-7) and the New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) face off at Golden 1 Center on Monday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Monday, December 4

Monday, December 4 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, BSNO

TNT, NBCS-CA, BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings defeated the Nuggets on Saturday, 123-117. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 26 points (and chipped in 16 assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 26 4 16 3 1 3 Malik Monk 26 3 4 2 0 4 Domantas Sabonis 17 15 7 1 0 1

Pelicans' Last Game

On Saturday, in their last game, the Pelicans fell to the Bulls 124-118. With 27 points, Zion Williamson was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zion Williamson 27 5 3 1 0 0 Brandon Ingram 23 6 6 3 0 0 Herbert Jones 17 7 4 3 1 0

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis' numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 6.9 assists and 11.8 boards per contest.

Fox puts up 30.3 points, 4.7 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field and 37.0% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Monk's numbers for the season are 14.4 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.

Kevin Huerter is putting up 13.0 points, 3.1 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

Keegan Murray puts up 12.9 points, 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram's averages for the season are 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists, making 49.8% of his shots from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Williamson gets 23.5 points, 5.8 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 14.0 points, 9.0 boards and 2.4 assists, making 56.4% of his shots from the field.

Herbert Jones averages 11.8 points, 4.2 boards and 2.8 assists, making 51.1% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Dyson Daniels provides the Pelicans 7.4 points, 4.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game, plus 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram NO 23.8 4.7 5.5 0.9 0.1 1.4 De'Aaron Fox SAC 30.0 4.8 6.8 1.7 0.3 3.1 Jonas Valančiūnas NO 16.5 9.9 2.8 0.5 1.0 0.5 Domantas Sabonis SAC 19.6 11.0 6.9 0.7 0.8 0.8 Zion Williamson NO 20.7 3.9 4.5 1.0 0.4 0.2 Malik Monk SAC 14.5 3.2 3.7 1.0 0.3 2.9

