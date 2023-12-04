Should you wager on Juuso Valimaki to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Washington Capitals face off on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Valimaki stats and insights

  • Valimaki is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
  • Valimaki has picked up three assists on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Valimaki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 4-3 OT
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:54 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:17 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 8-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.