The Arizona Coyotes, Jason Zucker included, will meet the Washington Capitals on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Zucker's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jason Zucker vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Zucker Season Stats Insights

Zucker has averaged 14:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Zucker has a goal in four games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Despite recording points in five of 16 games this season, Zucker has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Zucker has had an assist in one of 16 games this season.

The implied probability that Zucker goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zucker going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25%.

Zucker Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 16 Games 3 5 Points 2 4 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

