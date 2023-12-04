Player props can be found for Clayton Keller and Alexander Ovechkin, among others, when the Arizona Coyotes host the Washington Capitals at Mullett Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

One of Arizona's top contributing offensive players this season is Keller, who has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) and plays an average of 19:26 per game.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 5 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 1 0 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 1 1 0

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Nick Schmaltz is another of Arizona's most productive contributors through 23 games, with seven goals and 11 assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 0 1 1 1 vs. Blues Nov. 22 1 0 1 1

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Matias Maccelli has four goals and 13 assists for Arizona.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 2 1 0 1 5 vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 0 1 1 0 vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 2 2 2

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Ovechkin's five goals and nine assists in 21 games for Washington add up to 14 total points on the season.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 5 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

John Carlson has scored 14 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has one goal and 13 assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 1 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 2 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1

