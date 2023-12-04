Coyotes vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Arizona Coyotes (12-9-2, riding a four-game winning streak) host the Washington Capitals (12-7-2) at Mullett Arena. The game on Monday, December 4 starts at 9:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Coyotes vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-125)
|Capitals (+105)
|6
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes are 5-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Arizona is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Coyotes have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
- Arizona's 23 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.
Coyotes vs Capitals Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Capitals Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|74 (14th)
|Goals
|50 (31st)
|68 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|59 (3rd)
|20 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (32nd)
|16 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (11th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests Arizona has gone 6-3-1 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.
- Arizona hit the over in five of its past 10 contests.
- The average amount of goals in the Coyotes' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In the last 10 games, the Coyotes have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Coyotes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 74 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Coyotes are ranked 12th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 68 total goals (3.0 per game).
- The team is ranked 12th in goal differential at +6.
