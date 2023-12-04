Coyotes vs. Capitals December 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz and the Washington Capitals' John Carlson will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Coyotes vs. Capitals Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6
- TV: MNMT,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes Players to Watch
- One of the leading offensive players this season for Arizona, Clayton Keller has 21 points in 23 games (eight goals, 13 assists).
- Schmaltz has chipped in with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists).
- Matias Maccelli has scored four goals and added 13 assists in 23 games for Arizona.
- Karel Vejmelka (2-6-2) has a goals against average of 3.4 on the season. His .892% save percentage ranks 45th in the NHL.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Capitals Players to Watch
- Alexander Ovechkin is among the top options on offense for Washington, with 14 points this season, as he has recorded five goals and nine assists in 21 games.
- Carlson is a key contributor for Washington, with 14 total points this season. In 21 games, he has netted one goal and provided 13 assists.
- This season, Washington's Tom Wilson has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) this season.
- In the crease, Washington's Charlie Lindgren is 5-2-0 this season, collecting 225 saves and permitting 16 goals (2.3 goals against average) with a .934 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coyotes vs. Capitals Stat Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|15th
|3.22
|Goals Scored
|2.38
|31st
|13th
|2.96
|Goals Allowed
|2.81
|10th
|31st
|27.2
|Shots
|27.9
|29th
|25th
|32.2
|Shots Allowed
|31
|19th
|6th
|25.64%
|Power Play %
|8.33%
|32nd
|15th
|80.25%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.6%
|14th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.