The Arizona Coyotes (12-9-2) -- who've won four in a row -- host the Washington Capitals (12-7-2) on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Coyotes vs Capitals Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Coyotes are allowing 68 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.

The Coyotes' 74 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 23 8 13 21 11 11 46.2% Nick Schmaltz 23 7 11 18 14 17 48.3% Matias Maccelli 23 4 13 17 18 5 0% Lawson Crouse 22 10 5 15 10 4 35.3% Nick Bjugstad 23 5 10 15 7 7 51.1%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals concede 2.8 goals per game (59 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

The Capitals have 50 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Capitals are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 28 goals during that span.

Capitals Key Players