How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Coyotes (12-9-2) -- who've won four in a row -- host the Washington Capitals (12-7-2) on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.
Check out the Coyotes-Capitals matchup on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Coyotes vs Capitals Additional Info
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Coyotes are allowing 68 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.
- The Coyotes' 74 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|23
|8
|13
|21
|11
|11
|46.2%
|Nick Schmaltz
|23
|7
|11
|18
|14
|17
|48.3%
|Matias Maccelli
|23
|4
|13
|17
|18
|5
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|22
|10
|5
|15
|10
|4
|35.3%
|Nick Bjugstad
|23
|5
|10
|15
|7
|7
|51.1%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals concede 2.8 goals per game (59 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.
- The Capitals have 50 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Capitals are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 28 goals during that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|21
|5
|9
|14
|11
|8
|0%
|John Carlson
|21
|1
|13
|14
|34
|17
|-
|Tom Wilson
|21
|8
|5
|13
|16
|18
|29.4%
|Dylan Strome
|21
|8
|3
|11
|7
|16
|53%
|Connor McMichael
|21
|5
|5
|10
|5
|8
|34.3%
