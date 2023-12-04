On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Clayton Keller going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

  • Keller has scored in eight of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
  • Keller averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.3%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Keller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:53 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:41 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:34 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:28 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:14 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:25 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:13 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 3 1 2 18:07 Away W 7-5

Coyotes vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

