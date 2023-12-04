Alexander Kerfoot and the Arizona Coyotes will play the Washington Capitals at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. Prop bets for Kerfoot in that upcoming Coyotes-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alexander Kerfoot vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kerfoot Season Stats Insights

Kerfoot has averaged 16:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Kerfoot has a goal in two of 23 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Kerfoot has a point in seven of 23 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Kerfoot has an assist in six of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Kerfoot's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kerfoot going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Kerfoot Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 23 Games 3 12 Points 2 2 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

