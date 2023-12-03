Zach Pascal did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Pascal's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Pascal has been targeted 11 times and has four catches for 19 yards (4.8 per reception) and zero TDs.

Zach Pascal Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Personal

The Cardinals have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Michael Wilson (DNP/shoulder): 28 Rec; 435 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Trey McBride (DNP/groin): 48 Rec; 521 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Marquise Brown (DNP/heel): 51 Rec; 574 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Pascal 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 4 19 12 0 4.8

Pascal Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 9 0 Week 4 @49ers 4 3 10 0 Week 5 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 1 0 0 0

