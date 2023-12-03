Arizona Cardinals receiver Trey McBride has a good matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are allowing the ninth-most passing yards in the league, 236 per game.

McBride's stat line so far this year reveals 48 catches for 521 yards and one score. He averages 43.4 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 65 times.

McBride vs. the Steelers

McBride vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Three opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Pittsburgh on the season.

The 236 passing yards the Steelers yield per contest makes them the 24th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Steelers have the No. 9 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 13 this season (1.2 per game).

Trey McBride Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-111)

McBride Receiving Insights

In six of eight games this year, McBride has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

McBride has received 16.5% of his team's 394 passing attempts this season (65 targets).

He has been targeted 65 times, averaging 8.0 yards per target (49th in NFL).

McBride, in 12 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (4.8% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

With six red zone targets, McBride has been on the receiving end of 16.2% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

McBride's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 8 REC / 131 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 10 REC / 95 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

