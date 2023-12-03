Will Trey McBride Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Trey McBride did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. If you're looking for McBride's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 13, McBride has 48 receptions for 521 yards -- 10.9 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 65 occasions.
Trey McBride Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Cardinals this week:
- Michael Wilson (DNP/shoulder): 28 Rec; 435 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Marquise Brown (DNP/heel): 51 Rec; 574 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Week 13 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
McBride 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|65
|48
|521
|263
|1
|10.9
McBride Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|3
|2
|32
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|3
|2
|17
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|5
|4
|62
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|6
|3
|29
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|14
|10
|95
|1
|Week 9
|@Browns
|5
|3
|22
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|9
|8
|131
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|7
|5
|43
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|9
|7
|60
|0
