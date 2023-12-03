With the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Rondale Moore a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Rondale Moore score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore has put together a 254-yard year thus far (21.2 yards per game), with one touchdown, reeling in 28 balls on 45 targets.

Moore, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one rushing TD this year.

Rondale Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 3 3 33 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 14 0 Week 3 Cowboys 6 4 8 0 Week 4 @49ers 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 5 3 26 0 Week 6 @Rams 7 4 30 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 4 2 2 0 Week 8 Ravens 3 2 10 0 Week 9 @Browns 2 1 5 0 Week 10 Falcons 8 5 43 0 Week 11 @Texans 1 1 48 1 Week 12 Rams 3 2 35 0

