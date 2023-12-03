Rondale Moore will be running routes against the ninth-worst passing defense in the league when his Arizona Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Moore has posted 254 receiving yards on 28 catches with one touchdown this season, averaging 21.2 yards per game.

Moore vs. the Steelers

Moore vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Pittsburgh in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Three opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Pittsburgh on the season.

The 236 passing yards per game given up by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Steelers have given up 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks ninth in the league.

Cardinals Player Previews

Rondale Moore Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Moore has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 41.7% of his games (five of 12).

Moore has been targeted on 45 of his team's 394 passing attempts this season (11.4% target share).

He has 254 receiving yards on 45 targets to rank 115th in league play with 5.6 yards per target.

Moore, in 12 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored two of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (9.5%).

Moore (two red zone targets) has been targeted 5.4% of the time in the red zone (37 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

