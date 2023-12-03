Will Michael Wilson Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Michael Wilson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 13 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Wilson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Michael Wilson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Cardinals this week:
- Trey McBride (DNP/groin): 48 Rec; 521 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Marquise Brown (DNP/heel): 51 Rec; 574 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Week 13 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Wilson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|39
|28
|435
|100
|2
|15.5
Wilson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|4
|2
|19
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|3
|3
|56
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|2
|2
|86
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|7
|7
|76
|2
|Week 5
|Bengals
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|4
|3
|62
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|5
|3
|26
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|6
|4
|58
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|6
|3
|34
|0
