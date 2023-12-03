Marquise Brown vs. Levi Wallace: Week 13 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Arizona Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, Marquise Brown will be up against a Steelers pass defense featuring Levi Wallace. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.
Cardinals vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Marquise Brown Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Steelers
|83.7
|7.0
|35
|99
|7.49
Marquise Brown vs. Levi Wallace Insights
Marquise Brown & the Cardinals' Offense
- Marquise Brown has totaled 51 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 574 (47.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 98 times and has four touchdowns.
- Through the air, Arizona has been one of the least effective passing offenses in the league, ranking eighth-last in the NFL by posting 175.8 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 26th with 10 passing touchdowns.
- The Cardinals' offense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 25th in the NFL with 17.2 points per game. In terms of yards, the team ranks 20th with 3,570 total yards (297.5 per game).
- Arizona, which is averaging 32.8 pass attempts per game, ranks 22nd in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Cardinals have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 37 times (10th-fewest in league).
Levi Wallace & the Steelers' Defense
- Levi Wallace has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 25 tackles and 10 passes defended to his name.
- Defensively, Pittsburgh is ranked 20th in passing yards conceded in the league, at 2,596 (236.0 per game).
- The Steelers are allowing the fifth-fewest points in the league, 18.6 per game.
- Pittsburgh has allowed over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.
- The Steelers have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marquise Brown vs. Levi Wallace Advanced Stats
|Marquise Brown
|Levi Wallace
|Rec. Targets
|98
|52
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|51
|10
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.3
|29
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|574
|25
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|47.8
|2.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|164
|0.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|9
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|2
|Interceptions
