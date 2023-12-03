When the Arizona Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, Marquise Brown will be up against a Steelers pass defense featuring Levi Wallace. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Cardinals vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS

Marquise Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Steelers 83.7 7.0 35 99 7.49

Marquise Brown vs. Levi Wallace Insights

Marquise Brown & the Cardinals' Offense

Marquise Brown has totaled 51 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 574 (47.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 98 times and has four touchdowns.

Through the air, Arizona has been one of the least effective passing offenses in the league, ranking eighth-last in the NFL by posting 175.8 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 26th with 10 passing touchdowns.

The Cardinals' offense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 25th in the NFL with 17.2 points per game. In terms of yards, the team ranks 20th with 3,570 total yards (297.5 per game).

Arizona, which is averaging 32.8 pass attempts per game, ranks 22nd in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Cardinals have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 37 times (10th-fewest in league).

Levi Wallace & the Steelers' Defense

Levi Wallace has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 25 tackles and 10 passes defended to his name.

Defensively, Pittsburgh is ranked 20th in passing yards conceded in the league, at 2,596 (236.0 per game).

The Steelers are allowing the fifth-fewest points in the league, 18.6 per game.

Pittsburgh has allowed over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Steelers have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Marquise Brown vs. Levi Wallace Advanced Stats

Marquise Brown Levi Wallace Rec. Targets 98 52 Def. Targets Receptions 51 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.3 29 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 574 25 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 47.8 2.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 164 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

