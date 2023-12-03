Marquise Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Brown's stats can be found on this page.

Looking at season stats, Brown has been targeted 98 times and has 51 catches for 574 yards (11.3 per reception) and four TDs, plus two carries for 23 yards.

Marquise Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Heel

The Cardinals have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Michael Wilson (DNP/shoulder): 28 Rec; 435 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Trey McBride (DNP/groin): 48 Rec; 521 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 13 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 98 51 574 164 4 11.3

Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 3 28 0 Week 2 Giants 10 6 54 1 Week 3 Cowboys 7 5 61 1 Week 4 @49ers 10 7 96 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 4 61 1 Week 6 @Rams 11 4 34 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 7 3 49 0 Week 8 Ravens 9 6 33 1 Week 9 @Browns 8 4 24 0 Week 10 Falcons 4 1 28 0 Week 11 @Texans 5 2 18 0 Week 12 Rams 12 6 88 0

