Will Marquise Brown Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquise Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Brown's stats can be found on this page.
Looking at season stats, Brown has been targeted 98 times and has 51 catches for 574 yards (11.3 per reception) and four TDs, plus two carries for 23 yards.
Marquise Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Heel
- The Cardinals have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Michael Wilson (DNP/shoulder): 28 Rec; 435 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Trey McBride (DNP/groin): 48 Rec; 521 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 13 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|98
|51
|574
|164
|4
|11.3
Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|5
|3
|28
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|10
|6
|54
|1
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|7
|5
|61
|1
|Week 4
|@49ers
|10
|7
|96
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|10
|4
|61
|1
|Week 6
|@Rams
|11
|4
|34
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|7
|3
|49
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|9
|6
|33
|1
|Week 9
|@Browns
|8
|4
|24
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|4
|1
|28
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|5
|2
|18
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|12
|6
|88
|0
