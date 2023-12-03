All eyes will be on QBs Kenny Pickett and Kyler Murray when the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) and Arizona Cardinals (2-10) square off on December 3. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Murray this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyler Murray vs. Kenny Pickett Matchup

Kyler Murray 2023 Stats Kenny Pickett 3 Games Played 11 61.7% Completion % 61.8% 719 (239.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,000 (181.8) 2 Touchdowns 6 2 Interceptions 4 86 (28.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 51 (4.6) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Kyler Murray Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Steelers Defensive Stats

This year, the Steelers have been getting it done on defense, with 18.6 points allowed per game (fifth in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Pittsburgh's defense ranks 20th in the NFL with 2,596 passing yards allowed (236 per game) and ninth with 13 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Steelers have ceded 1,302 total rushing yards (20th in NFL) and rank 21st in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.3).

On defense, Pittsburgh is fifth in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 40.6%. It is fifth in third-down efficiency allowed at 37.9%.

Who comes out on top when the Steelers and the Cardinals square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Kenny Pickett Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 199.5 yards

: Over/Under 199.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cardinals Defensive Stats

This year, the Steelers have had one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking fifth in the NFL by allowing 18.6 points per game. They rank 24th in the NFL with 354.4 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Pittsburgh has ceded 2,596 total passing yards (20th in NFL) and rank 19th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).

Against the run, the Steelers' defense is 20th in the NFL with 1,302 rushing yards allowed (118.4 per game) and fifth with six rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Pittsburgh is 14th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 37.9%. It is fifth in red-zone percentage allowed at 40.6%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.