Kyler Murray has a favorable matchup when his Arizona Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Steelers give up 236 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the league.

Murray has thrown for 719 yards (239.7 per game) this season while completing 61.7% of his throws, with two TD passes and two picks. On the ground, Murray has run 14 times for 86 yards and three TDs, averaging 28.7 yards per game.

Murray vs. the Steelers

Murray vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

Nine players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Steelers have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in an outing this season.

Murray will play against the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this week. The Steelers concede 236 passing yards per game.

The Steelers have the No. 9 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 13 this season (1.2 per game).

Cardinals Player Previews

Kyler Murray Passing Props vs. the Steelers

Passing Yards: 207.5 (-115)

207.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+195)

Murray Passing Insights

Murray has gone over his passing yards prop bet total twice this season.

The Cardinals pass on 56.4% of their plays and run on 43.6%. They are 25th in NFL play in points scored.

Murray is averaging 6.7 yards per attempt this year (719 yards on 107 attempts).

Murray has thrown for a touchdown in two of three games this season, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has 23.8% of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

Murray has passed seven times out of his 107 total attempts while in the red zone (10.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Murray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 27-for-45 / 256 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 1 TD at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 20-for-30 / 214 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 7 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 19-for-32 / 249 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 33 YDS / 1 TD

