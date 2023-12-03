Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will face the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 21st-ranked run defense in Week 13, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

On 104 carries this season, Conner has rushed for a team-high 526 yards (65.8 ypg). He has scored two TDs on the ground. Conner also has caught 14 passes for 36 yards (4.5 ypg).

Conner vs. the Steelers

Conner vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games The Steelers have let two opposing rushers to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Pittsburgh has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Steelers this season.

Conner will square off against the NFL's 21st-ranked run defense this week. The Steelers concede 118.4 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Steelers have totaled six touchdowns on the ground (0.5 per game). The Steelers' defense is fifth in the league in that category.

Cardinals Player Previews

James Conner Rushing Props vs. the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-111)

Conner Rushing Insights

Conner hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in four of his eight opportunities this season (50.0%).

The Cardinals, who are 25th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.4% of the time while running 43.6%.

He has handled 34.1% of his team's 305 rushing attempts this season (104).

Conner has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has scored two of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (9.5%).

He has 11 carries in the red zone (36.7% of his team's 30 red zone rushes).

James Conner Receiving Props vs the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-111)

Conner Receiving Insights

In one of eight games this season (12.5%), Conner has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Conner has received 4.6% of his team's 394 passing attempts this season (18 targets).

He averages 2.0 yards per target this season (36 yards on 18 targets).

Conner does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.

Conner (three red zone targets) has been targeted 8.1% of the time in the red zone (37 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Conner's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

